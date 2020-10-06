1/
Elizabeth E. Filippine
Elizabeth E. (Deets) Filippine passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Stafford, N.J. She was 94.

Born and raised in Florence, she lived there until 2011 when she moved to Lanoka Harbor to be with her daughter.

Elizabeth retired from the Titones Company in Burlington after decades of service. Her passion was her family. She loved spending time with her grandkids and was delighted to see her great-grandkids. She also enjoyed reading and spending time catching up with old neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Jeanette Deets, her brother, Albert Deets, sister, Margaret Hunter, and her beloved husband of 66 years, Samuel Filippine Sr.

She is survived by her children, Samuel Filippine Jr. (Candace) and Linda Sampieri (Larry), and grandchildren, David Filippine (Lisa), Lesley Skieczius and Lance Sampieri (Valerie). She also leaves behind her great grandchildren, Sienna and Natalie Filippine and Graysen and Quinn Skieczius, as well as extended family and dear friends.

A walkthrough viewing with social distancing protocols will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where her funeral service will follow. Entombment will be in Laurel Hill Mausoleum, Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's name may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Dennison Funeral Home,

214 W. Front St.

Florence

www.dennisonfh.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
