Elizabeth Eva Russ (Liz) of Spartan Village, Wrightstown, Age 40 years, passed away October 24, 2019 at home.
She was a lifelong resident of the Browns Mills and Wrightstown area. She loved to travel the world with her family.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Ashlynn Russ.
Beloved daughter of Helene Russ of Wrightstown, sister of Ligeia Goos & husband Timothy , niece of Eva Russ. Also survived by many friends in Lambertville & Wrightstown.
There will be a funeral service for Elizabeth 1:30 PM Tuesday afternoon at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough where the family will recieve their friends from 1:00 to 1:30 PM at the funeral home.
Interment Mount Holly Cemetery, Mount Holly.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
31 Elizabeth St.
Pemberton Borough. Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 27, 2019