|
|
A life well lived
On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Elizabeth Gray "Lisa" Spooner returned to her heavenly home. Elizabeth was born Nov. 20, 1921 in Langhorne, Pa. to Elmer and Jeanette Coyle. She had three siblings, Blanche, Gladys and Dorothy.
Elizabeth was preceded by her parents, Elmer and Jeanette (Clark) Coyle; sisters, Blanche Benner Mobley, Dorothy Brown Horner, and Gladys May; Clifford Spooner; daughter, Barbara Weaver; and niece, Sandy May.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and William Cramer, their son, Eric Cramer; grandchildren, Brad and Josh Weaver; nephews, Ronald May, Lee May, and David Brown; nieces, Tina Anderson, Shirley Heggie, Linda Mobley and special niece, Nancy Janyszeski.
Perhaps her childhood, being raised during the depression, set the tone for the rest of her life. Her approach to the world was simplicity and always a smile, even in difficult times. She loved to paint and became quite proficient in watercolor landscape painting. Other hobbies were ballroom dancing, gardening, including community gardening, and playing Bridge. Right to the end she rarely asked for any help. She gave up driving at the age of 97, cleaned her own house, and cut her own hair. Her doctor was concerned about her living in a two story home alone, and her response was "steps are a girl's best friend." She was quite an amazing gal.
She graduated from the Langhorne-Middletown High School in 1939 and went on to work for Bell Telephone Company. In 1942 she enlisted in Women's Army Corps, the first group of women in American history other than nurses to be accepted into and receive ranks within the U.S. Army. During a tour of Memphis, her boyfriend, Clifford Spooner, surprised her with an unannounced visit while on furlough. He proposed to her, where they then rented a car and eloped to Arkansas. There, dressed in matching uniforms, they were married by the justice of the peace. After the war they settled in Crosswicks, N.J., where they raised their two daughters.
She worked at the Crosswicks Post Office, from there she went on to work at the Yardville Youth Correctional Institute and then the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Continuing to work for the Department of Agriculture she moved to Florida and worked until retiring, in 2013 she moved to Burlington, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 12, 2020