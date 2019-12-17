|
Elizabeth H. Kowal passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Medford Care Center in Medford. She was 92.
Born in Burlington, Elizabeth was a longtime resident of Hainesport and Mount Holly. She was retired from Microcircuit Engineering in Mount Holly.
Elizabeth loved the Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Phillies. She was a longtime Phillies season ticket holder.
The wife of the late Edward and the mother of the late Kathleen Sutherland, she is survived by four children: her daughter, Marie Lehar (Dale) of Portland, Wash., and three sons: Edward "Skip" Kowal (Joyce) of Eastampton, Francis "Bud" Kowal (Amy) of Medford, and Christopher Kowal (Enza) of Hackensack, N.J.; her 14 grandchildren: Kari, Marissa, Matthew, Katie, Hilary, Megan, Shana, Ashley, Bradley, Chase, Blake, Christian, Alexandria, and Julianna; and 11 great-grandchildren. The sister of the late Marcella Mosco and Francis "Frank" Schafle, she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday morning. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Contributions in her name may be made to at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc.
