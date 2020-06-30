Elizabeth H. Wilson-Johnson
Elizabeth H. Wilson- Johnson, daughter of Ethel M. and Eugene E. Hillman, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was 89.

Elizabeth was a devoted wife to John M. Wilson Jr. and Melvin E. Johnson. She was a devout member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Cinnaminson, N.J. as well as a Sunday school teacher, a Girl Scout Leader, member of the D.A.R., and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Annie E. Hickman, brother-in-law, George F. Hickman Sr., her brother, Eugene E. Hillman, sister-in-law, Martha Hillman, nephews, George F. Hickman Jr. and Edward W. Hillman, niece, Emily Hillman- McCann, and by her cousins, Dolores and Barry Hillman.

A viewing for Elizabeth will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. Social distancing and gathering restrictions will be in effect, all visitors will be required to wear a facial covering. Her funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice online at samaritannj.org/giving; to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2618 New Albany Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077, or to your local ASPCA.

To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Givnish of Cinnaminson

www.givnish.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Givnish Funeral Home (Cinnaminson)
