Elizabeth H. Wilson- Johnson, daughter of Ethel M. and Eugene E. Hillman, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was 89.
Elizabeth was a devoted wife to John M. Wilson Jr. and Melvin E. Johnson. She was a devout member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Cinnaminson, N.J. as well as a Sunday school teacher, a Girl Scout Leader, member of the D.A.R., and the Order of the Eastern Star.
Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Annie E. Hickman, brother-in-law, George F. Hickman Sr., her brother, Eugene E. Hillman, sister-in-law, Martha Hillman, nephews, George F. Hickman Jr. and Edward W. Hillman, niece, Emily Hillman- McCann, and by her cousins, Dolores and Barry Hillman.
A viewing for Elizabeth will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. Social distancing and gathering restrictions will be in effect, all visitors will be required to wear a facial covering. Her funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice online at samaritannj.org/giving; to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2618 New Albany Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077, or to your local ASPCA.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.