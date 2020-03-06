Burlington County Times Obituaries
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Elizabeth Kumpel Obituary
Elizabeth Anderson Kumpel of Hainesport passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Care One in Evesham, surrounded by her loving family. She was 95.

Born in Pemberton, Mrs. Kumpel was a lifelong area resident. She was a retired Cafeteria Manager for the Hainesport Township Schools.

Mrs. Kumpel enjoyed gardening and her flowers, but most importantly, spending time with her family.

The wife of the late William, she is survived by two daughters, Linda Natoli (late Angelo) of Westville, N.J. and Joan Lewis (Richard) of Hainesport; her grandchildren, Nelson (Toni), Sheri (Taylor), Sara (CJ), and Amy (Dan); and three great-grandchildren, Emily, Allison, and Martha-Elizabeth. The sister of the late Dorothy Bridge and Grace Loehr, she is also survived by a brother, Robert Anderson, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday evening, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, at the funeral home.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 6, 2020
