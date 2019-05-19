|
|
Elizabeth L. "Betsey" (Lentz) Burke of The Evergreens, Moorestown, N.J., formerly of Medford, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was 92.
She was the beloved wife of the late John P. Burke; the devoted mother of Kenneth (Wanda), Stephen (Susan) and Suzanne Burke; dear sister of Gussie Logue and the late Margaret Slicer; and the adoring grandmother of three grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Betsey graduated from Drexel University and later earned her Master's degree from Syracuse University.
She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pinelands Preservation Alliance.
Bradley Funeral Home,
Marlton
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 19, 2019