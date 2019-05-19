Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth L. "Betsey" Burke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth L. "Betsey" Burke Obituary
Elizabeth L. "Betsey" (Lentz) Burke of The Evergreens, Moorestown, N.J., formerly of Medford, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was 92.

She was the beloved wife of the late John P. Burke; the devoted mother of Kenneth (Wanda), Stephen (Susan) and Suzanne Burke; dear sister of Gussie Logue and the late Margaret Slicer; and the adoring grandmother of three grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Betsey graduated from Drexel University and later earned her Master's degree from Syracuse University.

She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pinelands Preservation Alliance.

Bradley Funeral Home,

Marlton

www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.