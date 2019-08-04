|
|
Elizabeth Loretta Smalley from Mount Holly passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family as she went into God's loving and eternal care. She was 83.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father, Phillip, mother, Irene Doucette, and her daughter, Judi Lynn Oliver, who she lost only a year ago.
She was born Feb. 25, 1936, and raised in Plattsburgh, N.Y.
She was employed at Champlain Valley Hospital, OLVA Nursing Home, and the dining hall on Plattsburgh Air Force Base. She worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. Her family relocated after her husband returned from Vietnam and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. She worked for AAFES. They were also stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and Zweiberken Air Force Base in Germany where she also worked for AAFES. After returning to San Antonia, she owned and managed Buzzin' Bee Daycare Center. All of the children in her care loved and called her Grandma. After her husband retired from the Air Force they moved to New Jersey so her family could be together, as her son-in-law was stationed at McGuire Air Force Base. Elizabeth worked for the Ft. Dix/McGuire Commissary and retired in 1995.
Elizabeth was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Douglas; three daughters, Patricia A Pudlo and her husband, Ronald of Browns Mills, Judi L. Oliver of Austin, Texas and her companion, James F. Nixon, and Michelle C. Buckridge and her husband, Michael A., of Homosassa, Fla.; four grandchildren, Christopher D. Oliver of Mount Holly, Jennifer L. Schuzle and her husband, James, of Willingboro, Philip J. Oliver of Crystal River, Fla., and Sharon L. Morgan of Homosassa, Fla.; and a great-grandaughter, Tessa M. Oliver of Mount Holly. Elizabeth also is survived by two sisters, Eleanor Bouvia of Zephyrhills, Fla., and Catherine Baker of Plattsburgh, N.Y.
She was affectionately called "Aunt Pete" by her nieces and nephews.
We are heartbroken and she will be deeply missed.
Relatives and friends may attend her viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly. Interment in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 4, 2019