Elizabeth M. "Betty" Yoos of New Paltz, N.Y., formerly of Ship Bottom and Mount Holly, N.J., passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Woodland Pond in New Paltz. She was 98.
Born Sept. 2, 1920, in Mount Holly, she was the daughter of the late Logan Brown Morris and Oleathea Sickles (West) Morris of Mount Holly.
On April 4, 1943, at the First Baptist Church of Mount Holly, she married Edward F Yoos. They enjoyed 32 years of marriage before his death Feb. 12, 1975.
Betty was a very active volunteer and devoted member of the community throughout her long life. She grew up on her family's farm on Jacksonville Road, Mount Holly, and graduated with the very first senior class of Rancocas Valley Regional High School in 1938. Following her graduation from Trenton State Teachers College, now The College of New Jersey, she began her teaching career of more than 30 years and married. Her teaching was interrupted briefly to become a mother to their newborn daughter while her husband served overseas in World War II. Later, Betty stayed home again to be with their baby son.
Betty was a lifelong and very active member of The First Baptist Church of Mount Holly. She helped her parents in their later years. After her children were established with their lives, she and her husband purchased a house at the New Jersey seashore for special family gatherings.
Following her husband's death, and later her retirement from Mount Holly Public Schools, Betty sold her home in Mount Holly and moved to her home at the seashore. All the while, Betty continued her involvement with her church and her work with the Mount Holly Women's Club, Eastern Star, and the historic Smithville Mansion. She traveled and entertained her dear family and friends extensively.
She continued to live in her home at the seashore until preferring the extra help and support of the wonderful staff at Woodland Pond's Skilled Nursing facility for her last 11 months.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Logan Brown Morris Jr., and sister-in-law, Elizabeth S. Morris of Mount Holly.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Stratton and her husband, Charles, of New Paltz, N.Y., and Paul Yoos and his wife, Linda, of Wichita, Kan. She also is survived by five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Her grandchildren are Amy Janso and her husband, John, of Ellenville, N.Y., Jill Libby and her husband, Jay, of Melrose, Mass., Jeanne Deyo and her husband, Keith, of Bethel, Conn., David Yoos of Wichita, Kan., and Jonathan Yoos and his wife, Sabrina, of Groton, Conn. Her great grandchildren are Troy Deyo of Bethel, Conn., Ian Libby of Melrose, Mass., Quinn Deyo of Bethel, Conn., Malcolm Yoos of Groton, Conn., and Elizabeth Yoos of Groton, Conn.
Loving extended family and friends all brightened Betty's life by surrounding her with calls, visits, and love through all her life. She will be greatly missed and remembered.
Friends and relatives may call from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where the service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will immediately follow in Mount Holly Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Betty may be made to any of the following: The First Baptist Church of Mount Holly, 1341 Woodlane Road, Easthampton, NJ 08060, Deborah Hospital, 200 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015, or Susan G Koman, Walk for a Cure, Dept 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas TX 75265.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 20, 2019