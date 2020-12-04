Elizabeth Margaret Schmied (nee Stitz)
Elizabeth Margaret Schmied (nee Stitz), "Aunt Betty", beloved mother and aunt passed away on November 30, 2020 at Virtua Memorial Hospital. She was 89.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on September 21, 1931 to German immigrants, Max and Bertha (nee Wieland) Stitz, she was a graduate of Olney High School in Philadelphia and Philadelphia's Moore College of Art, majoring in Textile Design.
She worked for A.L. Diament & Co. in Philadelphia, Northampton Textile Mill in Mount Holly, GRIM Corporation in Lumberton and for Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. Mrs. Schmied volunteered thousands of hours at Virtua Memorial Hospital and also volunteered at the Hainesport Elementary School Library and was a volunteer member of RSVP of Burlington County. She was also a member of the "Nite-outers" social group. Betty loved gardening, quilting, sewing, and crocheting.
She was married to the late Robert H. Schmied for 36 years and is survived by 3 children: Robert C. Schmied (Susan) of Hainesport, Christine Teal (Michael) of Delran, Richard Schmied of Hainesport; 6 grandchildren: Michael Schmied (Denise), Brian Schmied (Jennifer), Lisa Fay (Robert), Matthew Teal (Brie) Delanco, Elizabeth Teal, & Rachel Schmied; 9 great-grandchildren. The sister of the late Louise Porteous, she was beloved as "Aunt Betty" to nieces, nephews, Godchildren and their children. She was the best friend of Gladys Kleinknecht of Hainesport and the late Elsie Folk. Betty was also a lifelong friend and neighbor of John & Paula Waldis.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, services will be held privately. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Hainesport Emergency Squad.
Arrangements by the Perinchief Chapels, Mount Holly. www.perinchief.com