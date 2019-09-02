|
|
Elizabeth Mary (Coulter) Andrews, of Medford, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug., 23, 2019. She was 95.
Born in Philadelphia, PA. She is the daughter of the late Robert F. and Catherine Coulter, and is the wife of the late Albert J. Andrews. Betty was a longtime resident of Southwest Philadelphia, Barrington, NJ, and Leisuretown, NJ. She and her husband, Al were members of Grace Bible Church in Barrington, and of Shawnee Baptist Church in Shamong, and they had many friends in both. Betty enjoyed swimming, bowling, playing Skip-Bo, and meeting new people.
Betty is the beloved mother of Connie Simpkins and her husband, Albert of Somerdale, NJ, Albert J. Jr. and his wife, Anne of West Deptford, NJ, Robert Andrews and his wife, Song of Medford, NJ, and David Andrews and his wife, Gena of Haddon Heights, NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services and interment will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to Touch at Leisuretown Inc., 202 N. Plymouth Ct., Southampton, NJ 08088.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home
Medford, NJ
www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 2, 2019