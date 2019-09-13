|
Elizabeth Matteo passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, with family by her side. She was 89.
Elizabeth was born and raised in Philadelphia before moving to South Jersey. Elizabeth "Betty," a resident of Deptford, N.J., moved to Trinity, North Carolina and then subsequently Hernando, Florida.
She was the wife of the late Mike Matteo and mother of Janet Matteo. She is also survived by her son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Sonina, her grandchildren, Jen, Matthew, and Yvonna, her brother, John Stranieri, and niece, Liz Dormon.
She will be greatly missed by family, and those who knew her.
A Mass is being celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Sacred Heart Church in Mount Holly, followed by a celebration of life luncheon with family afterwards in Lumberton, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 13, 2019