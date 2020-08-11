1/1
Elizabeth Salkowski
Elizabeth (MacDaniel) Salkowski, a longtime resident of Riverside, N.J., passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. She was 89.

Born in 1930 in Roebling, N.J., Elizabeth went to school in Mount Holly and then graduated from Riverside High School in 1948. It was in high school that she met her lifelong love, Theodore Salkowski, who she married in December 1950. Her husband preceded her in death in 2018.

Elizabeth worked for a short time at Bell Telephone before starting her family. Later, she returned to work at the United States Postal Service in Bellmawr, N.J. She retired with 25 years of service in 1992.

Elizabeth was a doting mother and loving grandmother. A true matriarch, she prided herself on her family. She loved nothing more than to spoil her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She had a talent for music and sang in church, plays, and even on the radio as a young girl. She played the organ and continued to have a great appreciation for music in her lifetime. Her all time favorite was Frank Sinatra.

She loved to cultivate memories with her family, especially with holiday celebrations together. She enjoyed making picture and memory books for everyone. She enjoyed relaxing by reading, crafting and painting ceramics.

Elizabeth will be fondly remembered by her adoring family.

She is survived by her children, Theodore, Jeffrey (Linda), Sherri (John) and Richard (Helen), her grandchildren, Loren (Joseph), Alyssa (Weston), Stephanie, Jeffrey, Timothy, Alison, and Daniel, and her great-grandchildren, Zara, Keira, Harper, Isaak, and Ryleigh.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Smile Train at smiletrain.org.

Chadwick Memorial Home,

Riverside

chadwickmemorialhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
