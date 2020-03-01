|
Elizabeth W. Sitzler (Winks) passed away Feb. 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 94.
Betty was born in Pennsauken, N.J., April 10, 1925, to the late Raymond and Lavora Winks (Webster).
She was a graduate of Palmyra High School, where she was President of the Honor Society. Betty was an active member of the Epworth United Methodist Church for 83 years.
Betty is survived by her children, John S. Sitzler (Patti), Janet Aureden (Kevin), daughter in law, Wendy (Brad), grandchildren Stephen Goldberg (Yuji), Gregory Goldberg, Alyson Karpovich (Michael), Elizabeth Guez (Ben), Emily Sitzler, and five great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband John (Jack) Sitzler, sons Mark A. and James Sitzler, and sister, Eleanor Conway (Owen).
A memorial service for Elizabeth will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Epworth United Methodist Church, 501 Morgan Ave., Palmyra, NJ 08065. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Samaritan Center at Mount Holly, 175 Madison Avenue, Mount Holly, NJ 08060.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 1, 2020