Elizabeth "Kathy" (Price) Yiashia, a resident of Palm Coast, Fla., entered into rest Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Elizabeth was born in Burlington, N.J. to Charles and Marie Price. She is survived by her loving partner, Fred Szwed, and her loving daughters, Joslin Bowers and Shannon Bowers. She is further survived by her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth loved to volunteer and was often seen helping at hospice, at the shelter for battered women and at the Palm Coast Elks. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Services will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 9, 2020