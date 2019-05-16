|
|
Ella Mae Kelly of Edgewater Park departed this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was 88.
She is survived by her son, Steven L. Kelly (Gail), and two daughters, Sylvia L. Kendeall (Clifford) and Sandra L. Merlino (David). She is also survived by her sister, Hettie L. Hunt, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 512 N. Church Street, Moorestown, where viewing hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. only. Burial will be in Monument Cemetery, Beverly.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
Covington Funeral Home,
Atco, N.J.
www.covingtonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 16, 2019