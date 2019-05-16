Home

POWERED BY

Services
Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 336-2078
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
512 N. Church Street
Moorestown, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
512 N. Church Street
Moorestown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Mae Kelly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ella Mae Kelly Obituary
Ella Mae Kelly of Edgewater Park departed this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was 88.

She is survived by her son, Steven L. Kelly (Gail), and two daughters, Sylvia L. Kendeall (Clifford) and Sandra L. Merlino (David). She is also survived by her sister, Hettie L. Hunt, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 512 N. Church Street, Moorestown, where viewing hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. only. Burial will be in Monument Cemetery, Beverly.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Covington Funeral Home,

Atco, N.J.

www.covingtonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now