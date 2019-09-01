|
|
Ella May Sibbett (Wilkinson), age 61 years, of Vincentown, Southampton Twp., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly.
She was a lifelong resident of Vincentown and was a Production Cook for Roselli's Italian Food Specialty in Medford, where she worked for 30 years.
Ella was an avid bowler, potter, artist, gardener and good cook.
Beloved wife of Jeffrey W. Sibbett, dear mother of Beth Ann Simmons and Lindsey Sibbett, grandmother of Henry and Amelia, beloved daughter of Shirley England, and dear sister of Robert Wilkinson, Kim Weaver and husband Tim, and Tod Wilkinson. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Lucy.
Relatives and friends of Ella May's family are invited to her visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Vincentown, Southampton, where her Memorial Services will be held at 6 p.m.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
57 Main St.,
Vincentown, Southampton
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 1, 2019