|
|
Ellen Claire Rinaldi, of Stuart, Fla., formerly of Florence, N.J., was called home on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Herman Rinaldi, her grandmother, Elizabeth Fewkes, and her parents, Michael Buccigrossi and Nella Windt, as well as her siblings, Jack Buccigrossi and Peggy Rambo.
She is survived by her children, Donna, Dean (Maria) and Herman (Joanne), as well as her grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Whitney, Dean and Zachery. She is also survived by her only sister and Bingo partner, Mary Butcher, and a host of special cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was a graduate of Cathedral High School, Trenton, N.J.
Later, along with her husband they owned the Downtown Tavern where they spent many years tending bar, cooking and collecting lots of memories.
After moving to Florida, she gained another special group of family and friends while working at the snack shop at the Lost Lake Country Club.
Smile when you think of her, as she smiled when she thought of you.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 10, 2019