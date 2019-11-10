Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Rinaldi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Claire Rinaldi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Claire Rinaldi Obituary
Ellen Claire Rinaldi, of Stuart, Fla., formerly of Florence, N.J., was called home on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Herman Rinaldi, her grandmother, Elizabeth Fewkes, and her parents, Michael Buccigrossi and Nella Windt, as well as her siblings, Jack Buccigrossi and Peggy Rambo.

She is survived by her children, Donna, Dean (Maria) and Herman (Joanne), as well as her grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Whitney, Dean and Zachery. She is also survived by her only sister and Bingo partner, Mary Butcher, and a host of special cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

She was a graduate of Cathedral High School, Trenton, N.J.

Later, along with her husband they owned the Downtown Tavern where they spent many years tending bar, cooking and collecting lots of memories.

After moving to Florida, she gained another special group of family and friends while working at the snack shop at the Lost Lake Country Club.

Smile when you think of her, as she smiled when she thought of you.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -