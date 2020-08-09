Ellen G. (Morris) Wambold passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.She was the daughter of the late Thomas L. Morris and Anna (O'Brien), the loving wife of 54 years of Howard C., the devoted mother of Melissa Hensor, Tucker (Kristen), Kristin Parell, and David (Valerie), the loving grandmom of Brittany, Paige, Chad, Shauna, Kassidy, Frankie, Taylor, Drew, Alyssa, Carly, Lucas and the late Alexxa, and great-grandmom to Jace and Kinsley. She is also survived by her sisters, Maryann Luczkowski (Thomas), Susie Mason (Derek), Kate Atkinson (Al), her brother, Billy Morris (Miz) and the late Tommy Morris III, and Maureen Morris, and by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family on vacations in North Wildwood and visiting her extended family in Australia. She enjoyed being surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren during Sunday dinners and holidays. Ellen was always smiling and met new friends wherever she went. She will be missed by so many who knew her.Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, followed by her Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007. Interment will be private. Masks required if attending viewing and Mass due to Covid-19.Donations in her name made to The Breathing Room Foundation, P.O. Box 287, Jenkintown, PA 19046.Burns Funeral Home,Levittown