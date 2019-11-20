Home

POWERED BY

Services
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's R. C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Shoppas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Shoppas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Shoppas Obituary
Ellen (Petroski) Shoppas of Burlington Township was called to Heaven on Monday, Nov. 19, 2019.

She leaves behind her daughter, Debbie (Shoppas) Morrissey and her husband, John; her son, Kevin Shoppas and his wife, Heather; grandchildren, Amanda Morrissey (Neil Adams), Christopher Morrissey, Matthew Shoppas, and Nicholas Shoppas; a great grandchild, Rozalyn Morrissey; her brother-in-law, Jack Ross; a nephew, David Ross (Agnes); and niece, Kelly Ross.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, and her sister, Charlene Ross.

She was a parishioner of St. Katherine Drexel Roman Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Alter Rosary Society and enjoyed meetings with the Young at Heart.

A viewing for Ellen will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Paul's R. C. Church, with entombment to follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made the Samaritan Health Care and Hospice online at samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -