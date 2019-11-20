|
Ellen (Petroski) Shoppas of Burlington Township was called to Heaven on Monday, Nov. 19, 2019.
She leaves behind her daughter, Debbie (Shoppas) Morrissey and her husband, John; her son, Kevin Shoppas and his wife, Heather; grandchildren, Amanda Morrissey (Neil Adams), Christopher Morrissey, Matthew Shoppas, and Nicholas Shoppas; a great grandchild, Rozalyn Morrissey; her brother-in-law, Jack Ross; a nephew, David Ross (Agnes); and niece, Kelly Ross.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, and her sister, Charlene Ross.
She was a parishioner of St. Katherine Drexel Roman Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Alter Rosary Society and enjoyed meetings with the Young at Heart.
A viewing for Ellen will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Paul's R. C. Church, with entombment to follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made the Samaritan Health Care and Hospice online at samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 20, 2019