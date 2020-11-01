1/
Ellen Siepp Demas
On Tuesday, October 19, 2020, Ellen Siepp Demas, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 86.

Ellen was born on August 11, 1934, and grew up with her sister, Virginia (Siepp) Castle and brother John Edward Siepp in Newton, Pa.

After graduating from George School in 1952, Ellen worked for Rand Corporation on McGuire AFB. Following her time there, she worked in property management for several decades at various locations throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

She married William Demas in 1959, and while they later divorced, they were each still devoted parents to their two children, Jennifer (Demas) Murphy and Christopher J. Demas. Ellen loved to spend time with her six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, she could always be counted on to attend weekend sports, graduation ceremonies, and every holiday dinner. A very early adopter of a holistic approach to health, Ellen could recommend a vitamin to cure any ailment. She enjoyed theories about extraterrestrials as well as the sci-fi classic, Star Trek.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mt. Holly

www.perinchief.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
