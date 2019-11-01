Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
National Cemetery
Ellsworth R. Wells Obituary
Ellsworth R. "Piney" Wells of Mint Hill, N.C., formerly of Lumberton, N.J., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the age of 88.

Born in Vincentown, Mr. Wells was a longtime resident of Lumberton. He attended RVRHS and enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War. He was proud to be a gunner on the USS Midway, and would speak often of the various places "Uncle Sam" had taken him. After the Navy he worked for U.S. Pipe, Fort & Hargrove, Exxon, and lastly Sears & Roebuck until his retirement. 

His passion at home was his yard. He delighted in looking at a bush and using his hedge trimmers to create a jet plane, a house, a book and a television, just to name a few. He moved to North Carolina in 2011, and lived with his daughter where he continued to mow the lawn, trim the trees, and walk the numerous dogs. 

He is survived by his children, Brian of San Antonio, Texas, Bridget of Mint Hill, Timothy of Teaneck, N.J., and Patricia of Sherman Oaks, Calif., his three grandchildren, Ashley Tarpley, Brittany Martin, and Colin, as well as a great-grandson, Liam Tarpley.

Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Burial will be in the Beverly National Cemetery on Tuesday morning. 

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 121 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 1, 2019
