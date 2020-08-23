1/
Ellwood F. "Fred" Thum III
Ellwood F. "Fred" Thum III of Gold Canyon, Ariz. went home to the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. He was 76.

He lived life well and fully to the very end. Friends and family will miss his feisty spirit, easy smile, love of a good conversation, master grilling skills, ingenious problem-solving, and most of all his ability to build and fix anything—a gift he freely shared and taught to others.

Fred is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara, his daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Daniel Regan, his daughter, Kristi Thum, sister, Dorothea Hartmann, grandchildren, Codi Regan and Connor Regan, a niece, Tiffany DuPre, and nephew, Craig Hartmann.

Fred resided in Delanco, N.J. for 45 years, and was president and owner of AAC Engineered Systems in Cinnaminson. He was a member of Beverly Riverside Masonic Lodge #107 and an active member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Burlington.

The family held a private service at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church (GCUMC) in Gold Canyon, Ariz.

In remembrance, donations can be made to GCUMC (goldcanyonumc.org) or to Hillsborough Habitat for Humanity, Tampa, Fla. (habitathillsborough.org).

Condolences for the family can be expressed at superstitionfuneralhome.com/ellwood-fred-thum-iii.

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
