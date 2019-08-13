|
Ellwood W. "Woody" Comegys passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, N.J. He was 81.
Born in Beverly, Woody remained a lifelong resident of Beverly and Edgewater Park. He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard, serving for eight years.
An outstanding baseball player, he was drafted as a pitcher by the Baltimore Orioles after graduating high school. He spent a year in the Phillies farm system, pitching and playing center field. After leaving the Phillies, Woody played in the Philadelphia Suburban League.
He was retired from Public Service after working at the Mercer Generating Station for many years, where he was very active in the IBEW union serving as president of the Mercer local. He was an active member and past president of the Roma Club in Burlington. He also was an avid golfer and past member of the Burlington Country Club.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen (Kling) Comegys, his brothers, Clarence and Howard Comegys, and his sister, Ethel Comegys.
Woody is survived by his loving wife, Louise (Cafaro); his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Scott Cooper; his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Rebecca (Platt) Comegys; and his grandchildren, Abigail Cooper, Harrison Cooper, Nicolette Comegys and Jason Comegys. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Chase Mutley.
A visitation for Woody will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington, N.J. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in Jesus, the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 805 Warren St., Beverly. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to either the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929, online at ASPCA.org; or to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, online at woundedwarriorproject.org, would be appreciated by his family.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 13, 2019