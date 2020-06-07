Elmer W. Wolf
Elmer W. Wolf of Edgewater Park, formerly of Delran, age 69 years, passed away June 1, 2020 at Burlington Woods.

He was born in Philadelphia but a native of Delran and graduate of Riverside High School, Class of 1969.

Elmer was a retired mechanic for Auradonics in Riverside. He was a member of St. Casimir's Church, Riverside and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He also was an avid golfer.

He was the son of the late Elmer and Rose Wolf.

Former husband of Sharon A. Wolf, beloved father of Christopher Wolf and wife, Carol, and Tracy Sokolowski and husband, Pete, and dear grandfather of Christopher Jr., Kiley, Kody and Noah.

Due to the Corona Virus, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

303-305 Bridgeboro St.

Riverside

Stephen Lankenau, Director

Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
