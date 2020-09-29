Abigail Elnora "Eleanor" Colvell of Burlington Township passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her home. She was 94.Born in Bordentown to Harry and Anna (Poinsett) McDaniels, she grew up in Fieldsboro and graduated from William McFarland High School, Bordentown, Class of 1944.Elnora married Eugene Colvell in 1950 and had lived the past 70 years in Burlington.She was a devoted Christian, dedicated mother and homemaker, and was an involved volunteer most of her life. Elnora worked part-time for more than 30 years for Heidelberg Press.Elnora was an 80+ year member of the Fieldsboro United Methodist Church; a member of its Women's Society, a Sunday school teacher, and a Youth Group leader. She also was a member of the Fieldsboro American Legion Post 349 Ladies Auxiliary, giving her time for their quarterly "tricky-tray" fundraiser as well as many other events.Additionally, Elnora was a more than 50 year member of the Burlington Township Fire Department Relief Company #3 Ladies Auxiliary, giving tirelessly of her time and services. She helped prep as well as waitress at its roast beef dinners. She also assisted preparing and serving coffee and food to volunteer firefighters day or night when there was a long-term fire.Elnora's more than 30 years of involvement with the Burlington County Girl Scout Council was far- reaching; beginning as a Troop cookie cupboard mom for one daughter, and then as Troop Leader to another, she later became the Burlington Township/City District Leader, a Volunteer Trainer, and the fall and spring weekend Site Director at Camp Kettle Run in Medford for several years. In 1978, Elnora was awarded Girl Scout's highest adult volunteer award, the "Thanks Badge".Elnora was an avid crafter and enjoyed donating her handiwork to the Fieldsboro Church Christmas Bazaar and to her children's school PTA fund-raising bazaars and events. An avid seamstress, she made clothes for herself and daughters, as well as drapes, curtains, and household items. She also volunteered her time making the draperies for the original firehouse of Relief Fire Company #3. She joyfully and expertly crocheted a baby sweater, bonnet, and booties set for the newborn of family and friends.She was the widow of Eugene G. Colvell (2010), and was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Steinmann (1997), her sister, Charlotte Weaver (1989), and both brothers, Walter McDaniels (1959) and Norman McDaniels Sr. (1968).She is survived by her son, G. Keith of Burlington and daughter-in-law, Mary Beth, of Hightstown; two daughters, Pamela A. Colvell-Gleason (James) of Edgewater Park and Kim L. Colvell of Hamburg, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Kate Cuffee (Dave), Steven Colvell (Stephanie), Brandee Bates (Ray), Kevin Colvell, Shaun Colvell (Jessica), Shane Colvell, and Troy Colvell; six great-grandchildren, Keira Cuffee, Caleb Cuffee, R.J. Colvell, Nathan Colvell, Landon Colvell, and Jack Colvell; several nieces and nephews including Norman McDaniels Jr.; and a special great-niece, Debra Miller.Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, N.J., with the Rev. Pedro Pillot, Pastor of the Fieldsboro United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fieldsboro United Methodist Church, 200 Second St., Fieldsboro, NJ 08505.To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Dennison Funeral Home,214 W. Front St.Florence