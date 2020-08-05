1/
Elsa Hanna Mollo-Snow
Elsa Hanna Mollo-Snow of Pemberton passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was 79.

Born in Kearny, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Wanda (Erickson) Persson.

Elsa was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hainesport. She was a volunteer at Deborah Hospital for many years.

She enjoyed spending time with her friends like going to concerts, Bible studies, in the neighborhood bookclub.

She is survived by her children, Lois Vincent (Fred), Joseph Gallagher (Bonnie Jean) and Stephen Gallagher (Carol Jean); her grandchildren, Bess Breeden (Jason), Greg Vincent, Sara Vincent, Grant Gallagher, Brett Gallagher, Erin Anderson (Mark), and Adam Gallagher (Elizabeth); her great-grandchildren, Waylon, Katelyn, Ashford, Eowin, and Wilder; and a brother, George Persson.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph Edward Gallagher, Frederick Ralph Mollo, and George Snow, and a brother, Dennis Persson.

Relatives and friends may attend a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Barnegat Masonic Cemetery, W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Elsa's name to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 910 Marne Hwy., Hainesport, NJ 08036.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
