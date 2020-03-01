|
Else W. Jenkins, of Browns Mills, N.J., passed away Feb. 27, 2020. She was 89.
She was born in Stuttgart, Germany on April 6, 1930 to her parents Georg and Else (Class) Wackler.
She was retired from New Lizbon Developemental Center and continued to work part time at Rite-Aid, where she also retired from.
Else was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Jenkins; her brother, Dieter Wackler and Erich Wackler.
She is survived by her children, Edwin Jenkins (Jan), Carroll Smelson, Raymond Jenkins (Linda), Linda (James), Sharon Luker (Ray) and Kenneth Jenkins (Maria); her best friend and sister in law, Brigitte Wackler, and close friends, Nina Mattson and Lola Frankmona.
Also survived by 18 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to her viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday March 2, 2020 immediately followed by her funeral service both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.
Interment will be at Oddfellows Cemetery, Pemberton, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 1, 2020