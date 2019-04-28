|
Elsie Brewer Forgan (nee Suydam) went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 19, 2019, in St. Augustine, Fla. She was 100.
Born in Pennington, N.J., Elsie was a dairy farmer and lived most of her life in Columbus, N.J.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl J. Forgan Sr.; her brothers, William Joseph Suydam and Jacob Suydam; and her son-in- law, Chuck Schubert.
Elsie is survived by her daughter, Ann Schubert; son, Carl J. Forgan Jr. and wife, Donna; brother, Paul Suydam and wife, Charlotte; sister, Esther Deamer and husband, William; and her sister-in-law, Beth Suydam. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Muriel Godown, Thomas Kucharczyk Jr. and wife, Deborah, Carl Joseph Forgan III and fiancee, Hannah, and Jennifer Alfonse and husband, Marc, and great grandchildren, Ryan, Lila and Jacob Kucharczyk and Carl Joseph Forgan IV. Elsie also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and was Mom and Nanny to numerous others.
A memorial service for Elsie will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at St. Augustine Shores United Methodist Church, 724 Shores Blvd., St. Augustine, FL 32086. A memorial service will be held at a later date in New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Augustine Shores United Methodist Women, 724 Shores Blvd., St. Augustine, FL 32086.St. Johns Family Funeral Home,
St. Augustine, Fla.
stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 28, 2019