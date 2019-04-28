|
Elsie Earlene (Shaver) Vance of Mount Laurel, N.J., passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the comfort of her own home while surrounded by loving family. She was 85.
Mrs. Vance was born and raised in Charlottesville, Va., and had resided in numerous spots around the world complements of the U.S. Air Force before settling down in Mount Laurel roughly 50 years ago.
Elsie was extremely devoted to her family and cherished the time spent with them. She will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Elsie was preceded in death by her spouse, Thomas J. Vance Sr., and her sister, Mae Moore.
She is survived by her children, Thomas J. Vance Jr. (Patricia), Sandra E. Holmes (Bruce), and Richard A. Vance (Cheryl); sister, Betty Crickenberger; grandchildren, Rachel Brophy, James Brophy, Sean Vance, and Ryan Vance; great-grandchildren, Alexis Brophy and Nevaeh Sutton; and great-great-grandchild, August.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, immediately followed by the funeral service, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. Interment will follow in Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J. Mount Laurel Home for Funerals,
Mount Laurel
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 28, 2019