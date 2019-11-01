|
|
Elwood "Chick" Holmes passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the age of 77.
Chick grew up in Beverly and graduated from Burlington City H.S., Class of 1960. He served six years in the U.S. National Guard.
As a longtime Burlington resident, Chick worked for the A&P Food Stores for 17 years then for Burlington Township Public Works & Utilities in Building Maintenance for 25 years. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, enjoyed golfing and going to the Roma Club, where he was a member for many years. He especially loved traveling with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren.
Chick is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce (Jacoby) Holmes; their sons. Michael Holmes (Lisa) and Kevin Holmes (Melissa); loving grandchildren, Jacob, Zachary, Sarah, Ava and Ashley Holmes; his siblings, Gregory Holmes and Sharon Ruspantine (Bernie); and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A viewing and funeral service will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington, where a viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a funeral service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Chick's name to the American Heart/, 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691, www.americanheart.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 1, 2019