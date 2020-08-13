1/
Emil J. Meisner
Emil J. of Burlington, N.J. (known to friends as "EJ") passed away on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was 69.

He was born in Abington, Pa. and a longtime resident of Burlington, N.J. Emil was a Veteran of the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne Division as an Aircraft/Helicopter Maintenance Crewman and was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal. He was a proud member of The Lancers Company B, 158th ASLT Helicopter BN.

He was a Retired Insurance Claims Investigator who had a passion for deer hunting and spent many years coaching Burlington City Girls Softball. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Las Vegas on many occasions; enjoying shows and outdoor adventures.

Emil is preceded by his parents; Robert and Irene Meisner (Moser); siblings Keith C., Robert J., David W., and Cheryl A. Emil is survived by his wife, Kim (Oleyniczak); Siblings; Fred (Penny), Kenneth, Edward (Debbie), John (Kimberly); His children, Keith, Sr. (Carol), Kevin (Nicole), Kelly Powell (Richard) and step-children; Kelsey Palladino (Jesse) and Lauren Krugar; 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Family and friends are invited to attend Emil's viewing on Thursday, August 13, at James O. Bradley Funeral Home, 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
Funeral services provided by
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
