Emily C. McGuire
Emily C. (Ciprietti) McGuire of Lumberton, formerly of Cherry Hill, N.J., passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 91.

She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel H. McGuire, dear mother of Leslie Beairsto (Bill), loving grandmother of Jaime, Danny, Caroline, and Jack Beairsto, and dear sister of Norma Salvatore, along with the late Madeline Zippel, Jean Guarino, and Joseph Ciprietti. Also surviving her are many nieces and nephews.

Emily retired in 1992 after a long career with RCA and later General Electric.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, N.J. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Emily's name may be made to CODI Food Pantry, 901 Atlantic Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215 or Samaritan Life-Enhancing Care at Samaritan Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176-1425.

Bocco Funeral Home,

Cherry Hill, N.J.

www.boccofuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
