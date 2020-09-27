Emily Carfioli of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
She was born on January 10, 1932 in Chester, Pa. to the late Robert and Emilie Polley.
Emily resided in Philadelphia and Norwood, Pa. and Mount Laurel, N.J. with her beloved husband of 64 years, Frank. He preceded her in death in 2017.
She relocated to Southern California in 2018 to be near her family.
Emily is survived by her children, Frank Carfioli (Carol) and Lee Carfioli (Bill Potter), grandchildren, Kristen Carfioli, Michael Carfioli, Lauren Bergman (Adam), and Alexandra Carfioli, and great grandchildren, Isabel and Luca Bergman.
Emily will be interred with her husband with military honors at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Alzheimer's Orange County - alzoc.org
, or St. Jude Donation - stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications
.
