Emma (Bette) Elizabeth Brining, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Samaritan Hospice in Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 91.
She leaves behind her daughters, Kathleen Taubel (Walter), BetteAnn Burr (Robert), and Patricia Brining (Richard); her son-in-law Donald McLewin (Laura); her six grandchildren, Charles McLewin (Dawn), Aimee Warrington (Keith), Teresa Ramos Gonzalez (Alex), Jason Taubel (LaToya), Griffin Brining and Dylan Brining; and five great-grandchildren, Megan, Gabi, Alex, Drew and Ellie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her son, Charles Andrew Jr.; her daughter, Laura, and her great-grandson, Zachary.
Born in Burlington, N.J., the daughter of Lester and Elizabeth Wood, she was a lifelong resident of Burlington County. In recent years, she resided in Lumberton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Robert, Lester, and Albert, and her sister Beatrice.
She is survived by her brother Benjamin Wood (Andrea) of Burlington, and by many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Brining had a passion for her family and that was her primary focus. She was an adoring, proud and awesome Grandmom. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her more joy than they will ever truly know. She was a beloved "Aunt Bette" to many and had the privilege of being Godmother to several.
Mrs. Brining will be lovingly remembered by many women from Burlington as their Brownie/Girl Scout leader in Burlington during the late1960s and early 70s. She also served as PTA President and volunteered with the occasional make-up demonstration to young ladies at the local high school. She had her certificate in Cosmetology and had fond memories of serving family and friends' salon needs in her self-designated home "Shop".
Her daughters will affectionately and humorously remember being her cosmetology test subjects. She later worked locally in the Burlington Unemployment Office. For a number of years, she was active in her local community of Burlington City and volunteered her support to local political interests. A long-time personal hobby was researching ancestry.
In the 1990s, she had the honor of being elected to "The Hannah Society", a part of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League of the LCMS, that provides special recognition to women who exemplify the love of the Lord by their grace and service to others.
Page Funeral Home of Burlington will provide guidance to the family for services during this time of Pandemic and gathering restrictions. Interment will be at Beverly National Cemetery. The family will plan a Celebration of Life service once able so that all who wish to comfort, reminisce, and celebrate this gentle soul have the opportunity. Until then, please lift Emma's family in prayer as they navigate their way through this loss and these difficult national/state circumstances as she is laid to final rest.
