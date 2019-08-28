|
|
Emma L. (Blanchard) Ivins, born May 11, 1928 in Oaklyn, N.J., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving daughters and granddaughter, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Masonic Village of Burlington. She was 91.
The beloved widow of Charles "Chiz" Ivins, Emma is survived by her daughters, Pamela Hartenstine (Harry) and Joyce Walsh-Thomson; her son, Charles "Chuck" Ivins (John Laidler); granddaughter, Megan Walsh; grandson, Michael Walsh; brother-in-law, Paul M. Ivins; her sisters-in-law, Virginia Macelis and Wanda Ivins; the extended families of the Ivins and Blanchard clans; and many loving friends.
A former resident of Leisuretowne, and of Lindenwold, N.J., she was the daughter of the late William H. and Edith (Hollinger) Blanchard. Emma was an active member of the "Curtain Callers" troupe of Leisuretowne; the Mayflower Society; and the Daughters of the American Revolution, Red Hat Society, and the Leisuretowne History Club. She loved Bingo, bowling and tennis, and playing cards.
The family is grateful for the loving support provided by the Masonic Village and Acacia Hospice of Burlington, N.J.
Emma's friends from Leisuretowne and the Masonic Village, as well as, care providers and friends of the Masonic Village, are invited to a memorial service at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Masonic Village Chapel, 902 Jacksonville Road, Burlington. Interment at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to: Acacia Hospice or the Masonic Charity Foundation, 902 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016 (or online at: njmasonicgiving.org).
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 28, 2019