Emma Shirley Webb Obituary
Emma Shirley Webb of Tabernacle, N.J. passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was 88.

She was born June 21, 1931 in Philadelphia, Pa., and later moved to Browns Mills, N.J. Shirley and her husband, Frank, raised their family in Edgewater Park, N.J. until 1974, and then moved to Lumberton, N.J.

She was the wife of the late Frank Webb, and beloved mother to six children, Debbie Waggoner, Randy Webb (Debbie), Susan Lott (Frank), Donna Webb (Brent McWilliams), Judy Seymour (David), and Scott Webb. She was the precious grandmother (Mommom) of 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. 

A celebration of her life will be held privately.

Donations in her name can be made to the APDA (American Parkinson Disease Association) and/or the Tabernacle Rescue Squad, 134 New Rd., Tabernacle, NJ 08088.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 22, 2020
