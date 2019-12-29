|
|
Emma E. 'Sugar' Huber, 85, of Bordentown and Mansfield Township, passed away on Dec. 26, after a brief illness.
She was born in Penns Grove, N.J., the 13th of 14 children of the late James D. and Eithel Asher.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill; her son and daughter-in-law, Bill Jr. and Beverly of Roebling; sons James and John, at home; her two daughters and sons-in-law, Dorothy and Chris Harrison of Bordentown and Melody and Rob Graham of Waxhaw NC; her grandchildren Amanda, Victoria, Will, Bill III, Forrest, Emily, Elizabeth, Alyson and Sara; great-grandchildren Nick, Tim and Oche and numerous loved nieces and nephews.
Sugar and Bill owned and operated Huber Funeral Home in Bordentown, serving the area over a span of 45 years. She was a dedicated servant to the community including the Bordentown PTA, the March of Dimes, and other service organizations.
Sugar was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Bordentown for over 55 years. She was a member of Bordentown Chapter No. 257, Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as Worthy Matron, Secretary and as a Past Grand Officer. She served on the Burlington County Board of Elections for over 45 years and was seen every election year at the Carslake Community voting center.
Visitation hours will be Friday, Jan. 3, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Huber-Moore Funeral Home, 517 Farnsworth Ave., where Eastern Star services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Additional visitation hours will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the 1st Baptist Church, 127 Prince St., Bordentown.
A Celebration of Life service will be held following the visitation at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at the Bordentown Cemetery. Memorials in Sugar's memory may be made to the Memorial Fund of the First Baptist Church or .
The family is thankful for the dedicated service and care of the nurses, doctors and staff in the ICU department of Virtua Hospital Willingboro.
Huber-Moore Funeral Home
Bordentown
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 29, 2019