Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Church
Riverside, NJ
Everyone knew that her family came first. Enricketta did for herself only after all the family's needs were met. And she loved the Lord as a devout Catholic. Come 8 a.m. you'd find her T.V. on watching morning Mass. At its conclusion she'd pick up the phone to check in with her best friend, Joann Canduci.

Lucky were those who got a taste of her cooking: meatballs, blueberry, apple, peach and ricotta pies. For Thanksgiving she'd gather her family back to her table, though every year she'd swear it was the last time.

Enricketta was a girl on the go; she drove until she was 90, lived on her own until the end, and her hair was done every week. Earlier years found her working at Century Mills as a seamstress. Even after retirement she stayed close with her co-workers, meeting the girls out at Arby's, a table always reserved. But she was really meant to be a grandmother; she showered the grands and the great-grands with her kisses.

A handsome guy saw a picture of the beautiful Enricketta. It wasn't long until the late Vito was in Italy asking for her hand in marriage. They were blessed with sons, Salvatore (Rosetta), Patrick (Cindy), and Vito (Mary), and later by eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Come celebrate 94 great years from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, Riverside. Interment will be in St. Peters Cemetery, Riverside.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family at 416 Cleveland Ave., Riverside, NJ 08075, which will be forwarded to the St. Anthony Orphanage, Italy.

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 23, 2019
