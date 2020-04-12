|
Eric Warren was born July 28, 1960 in Mount Holly, N.J. to the late Charles Lindsey and Gladys Mae Warren. After a brief illness, he departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
As a child Eric accepted the Lord as his personal savior. He was baptized at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Burlington under the leadership of the late Reverend Richard Jones.
Eric attended the Burlington City School system, graduating in 1978 from Burlington City High. He continued his education receiving an Associate of Arts degree in Business Administration from Edward Williams College and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
He was previously employed at ER Squibb as a computer analyst, Burlington County Jail as a Corrections Officer, and Burlington City High School as the Attendance Officer and head of security. Most recently Eric was employed at Deborah Heart and Lung Center as a Security Officer until his disability.
Eric enjoyed spending time with his family, laughing, listening to music and watching sports. His favorite teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Yankees. Eric had a green thumb and had a love for plants and pets. One of his favorite tv shows was Bonanza as he always wanted to visit a western ranch. He was the head coach of a championship Burlington City Pop Warner football team. He had a generous heart and a loving spirit. He was a foster parent and mentor to many children. He had a profound impact on his community and will be greatly missed.
Eric married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Robin Gardner, on Oct. 6, 1984.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his wife, Robin Warren; children, Eric (Monique), Sherae, Bijon and Dasamere Warren; grandchildren, Jordan, Alivia and Irving; his Aunt Lucille Morton; and siblings, Melissa Sharpe, Donna Warren, Kim Coney (Ron), David Warren, Keith Warren (Gloria) and Zachary Warren (Carla). He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Lorraine Gardner; sister-in-law, Taiiko Warren and the late Deshelle Gardner; brothers-in-law, Melvin Chapman Sr., Kirk, Rodney and Deshawn Gardner; godchildren, Ayesha Randolph, William Page, Jarvis Cephas and Andre Thomas; his dear friend, Keith Crump; bonus son, Kevin Burr; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Eric was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Ronald, Charles A., Carlton and Basil Warren, Marva Chapman and Geraldine Morton.
Family is having a private service at the T. L. Hutton Funeral Services. Interment will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 12, 2020