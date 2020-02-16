Burlington County Times Obituaries
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
260 High St.
Mount Holly, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
260 High St.
Mount Holly, NJ
Erma Leona Scheer


1960 - 2020
Erma Leona Scheer Obituary
Erma Leona Scheer of Ewing, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Capital Health in Hopewell Township. She was 79.

Born in Philadelphia, Erma was the daughter of the late Paul and Gertrude Scheer. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Paul and Barbara Scheer of Mechanicsville, MD.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:30 on Thursday at the Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly. Friends may visit with the family from 9:45 to 10:30 at the church. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Perinchief Chapels

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 16, 2020
