Erma Leona Scheer of Ewing, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Capital Health in Hopewell Township. She was 79.
Born in Philadelphia, Erma was the daughter of the late Paul and Gertrude Scheer. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Paul and Barbara Scheer of Mechanicsville, MD.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:30 on Thursday at the Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly. Friends may visit with the family from 9:45 to 10:30 at the church. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Perinchief Chapels
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 16, 2020