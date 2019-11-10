|
Ernest E. Bareuther, Jr., of Southampton, N.J., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, after a short illness. He was 92.
Born in Barrington, N.J., he is the son of the late Ernest E. Bareuther Sr. and Bertha (Smith) Bareuther.
He resided in Southampton since 1977 and was a graduate of Haddon Heights High School, Class of 1944, and of the Charles Morris Price School of Advertising and Journalism.
Bareuther first worked for ITE Circuit Breakers. In the mid-1950's, he, late wife Mildred (Bunning) Bareuther and former Medford, N.J., Mayor, Ephraim Tomlinson, III, formed Medford Development Corporation and created the lakefront community of Mimosa Lakes.
Bareuther started a career in Real Estate, working with well-known firms such as Todd and Brick, until his retirement in the 1990s. During this time, Bareuther was a founding member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Marlton, N.J.; past president (1973-1974) of the Medford-Vincentown Rotary Club where he was one of the key members to found the Club's Country Auction.
He is the Beloved husband of Barbara Quinlan of Southampton, N.J., the late Christine (Jones), of Southampton, N.J. and late Mildred (Bunning) Bareuther, also of Southampton; the Loving father of Carol Bareuther and her husband Dean Barnes, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and grandfather of Rian Bareuther, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands and Nikole Barnes, of Miami, Fla. Bareuther is also survived by his sister June Graf, of Oriental, N.C. Many nieces, nephews and friends also survive him.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Dec. 19, 2019, starting at 10:30 a.m., at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Rt. 70 & Cooper Street in Marlton, N.J. The family will greet friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. A luncheon at the church will follow.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family requests memorial donations to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for its Music Fund, c/o 61 Rt. 70 E., Marlton, NJ 08053.
