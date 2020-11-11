Ernest Lee Joyner was born to the late HB Joyner and Clara Bullock Joyner on Jan. 17, 1938 in Jones County, N.C. He departed this life on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.



Ernest was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1960, where he served as a Medic. He moved to New Jersey and worked at U.S. Pipe in Burlington and later the Nabisco Corporation in Pennsauken.



He retired from Nabisco in 1997 and moved to Drewryville, Va., where he became a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Drewryville, serving as a Deacon, Trustee, and choir member.



He enjoyed fishing, cooking, using various household gadgets, cutting the grass on his several acres of land and planting vegetables. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.



He was preceded in death by eight siblings, Ruby Joyner, Willie Lee Joyner, Letha Copeland, Carrie Dale, Benjamin Joyner, Jesse James Joyner, Marilyn Joyner, and Beatrice Joyner.



He leaves to cherish his memory: his devoted wife, Brenda; five children, Glinda Townsley (Raymond), Belinda Smith (Alvin Sr.), Juliet Sanders (Vincent), Daniel Ellington III (Sandie), and Courtney Ellington; his sister, Hadie Whitfield; brother, John Joyner (Qadriyyah); sister-in-law, Terry Joyner; 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



A Celebration of Life observing CDC guidelines will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Willingboro FOP Lodge, 4136 US 130 North, Beverly, NJ 08010.



