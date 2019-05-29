|
|
Ernest M. Smith of Cinnaminson, N.J. passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Ernie was 67.
Ernie was retired from GSA in Burlington. He loved to spend his time taking walks around the neighborhood, model railroading and spending time with his granddaughters.
He was the beloved husband for 45 years to Diane Helen (Luce); the loving father of Jeremy, Melody, and Shawn (Michelle); dear Pop Pop to Abigail and Juliet O'Donnell, and Charlotte Smith; brother of Rev. Eric Smith (Cheryl), Faith Hustak (Jerry), and Carl Smith (Michele); and the brother-in-law of Robert Luce. Ernie is also survived my many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, where his memorial service will begin at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernie's name may be made to the , .
To share your fondest memories and condolences with Ernie's family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 29, 2019