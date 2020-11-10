Ernest R. Borden Jr., age 64 years, of Springfield Twp., Columbus, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at home.



Formerly of Audubon and Haddonfield, he was a resident of Springfield Twp. since 1979. Ernie was a member of the Tabernacle Church of Christ. He was a very happy and friendly person who liked to sing and dance.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther Jean Borden, and sister, Linda Jean Borden.



The beloved son of Ernest R. Borden (Ret. Col. U.S. Air Force) and step son of Olia, he is also survived by his half brother, James Newman Borden and his wife, Debbie, his half sister, Pat Borden Nelson, and by many cousins.



Relatives and friends of Ernest's family are invited to his Memorial/ Graveside Service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, at the BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tabernacle Church of Christ, Ghana Well Project, 160 Carranza Rd., Tabernacle, NJ 08088.



