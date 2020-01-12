Home

Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Ernest Robert Leven

Ernest Robert Leven Obituary
Ernest Robert Leven, 67, longtime resident of Cinnaminson, NJ passed away on Thursday Jan. 9, 2020.

Ernie was born in Jersey City, NJ on Jan. 22, 1952.

He earned his master's degree through Glassboro College, which is now Rowan University. Ernest was an elementary school teacher, and proudly spent his entire career teaching at Riverton Elementary in Riverton, NJ.

Ernest was a 3rd degree Franciscan Friar.

Ernest R. Leven was a loving husband to, Kathy Breese, his wife of 36 years. Ernie was a proud father of his sons Daniel and Michael Leven (Katie Corrigan). He was also a devoted grandfather to Amelia Leven.

Ernie is survived by his siblings Carol Aschoff (late Eugene) and John Leven (Stephanie) and many nieces and nephews, who will miss him dearly.

A visitation will be held for Ernest R. Leven on Monday Jan. 13, 2020 at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 N., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020 at St. Charles of Borromeo 2500 Branch Pk., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 at 10:30am.

Following mass Ernest will be inurned at Lakeview Memorial Park.

To share your fondest memories of Ernie, please visit the funeral home website below.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in Ernest Leven's name to St. Jude Foundation or The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: , www.JDRF.org

Givnish Funeral Home

www.Givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 12, 2020
