Erwin James Rogers, of Moorestown, N.J., 93 years old, a lifelong learner and world traveler passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. He was a longtime fan of the Eagles and Phillies, but above all, he was a man devoted to his family.



Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was the cherished son of the late Anna (Kennedy) and Thomas Rogers, the dear brother of the late Thomas (Alice), and the loving father of the late James Erwin.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Maureen (McParland), his loving children, Diane (Paul), Thomas (Susan), Joseph, Mary Ann and Therese. He was the adoring grandfather of Cara (Daniel), Thomas Justin, Michael, Ryan, Lindsey and Sharon, and great-grandfather of Isaiah Irwin.



A proud graduate of Roman Catholic High School (Class of 1945), the University of Pennsylvania (BA), and the Wharton School (MBA), Erwin was a traffic manager at RCA for many years.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Salvation Army, 5830 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19120.



