1/
Esther Lorraine Rice
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Lorraine Rice of Browns Mills N.J. passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Olean General Hospital in Olean, N.Y.

Lorraine (as she was most often called) was the daughter of Richard Schemelia and Esther Simmerman Gladfeldter. She was a loving mother who enjoyed playing cards, Bingo and watching game shows on TV.

Preceded in death by her husband, Marshall N. Rice Sr., she is survived by her children and their spouses, Lisa and Scott White of Clarksville, Tenn., Caroline and Phillip Austin of Olean, N.Y. and Marshall and Karen Rice of Browns Mills, N.J.; 10 grandchildren, Erika Rice, Michael Jamison, Amanda Cherry, Robert Spaeth, Kayleigh White, Bryan Rice, Katie Kelly, Tyler White, Taylor Rice and Tanner Austin; five great grandchildren; five sisters, Alice Kay, Eugenia Daniels, Laura Harris, Carol Marsh and Helen Fenimore; and three brothers, Richard Schmelia, Richard Schemelia, and the late Stanley Schemelia. She also has many nieces and nephews.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Messiah Lutheran Brethren Church, 530 Virginia Dr., Browns Mills, NJ 08015 starting at 5 p.m. Monday, July 6, with a short service to follow at 6 p.m. There is no gathering after the ceremony.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved