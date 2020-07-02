Esther Lorraine Rice of Browns Mills N.J. passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Olean General Hospital in Olean, N.Y.



Lorraine (as she was most often called) was the daughter of Richard Schemelia and Esther Simmerman Gladfeldter. She was a loving mother who enjoyed playing cards, Bingo and watching game shows on TV.



Preceded in death by her husband, Marshall N. Rice Sr., she is survived by her children and their spouses, Lisa and Scott White of Clarksville, Tenn., Caroline and Phillip Austin of Olean, N.Y. and Marshall and Karen Rice of Browns Mills, N.J.; 10 grandchildren, Erika Rice, Michael Jamison, Amanda Cherry, Robert Spaeth, Kayleigh White, Bryan Rice, Katie Kelly, Tyler White, Taylor Rice and Tanner Austin; five great grandchildren; five sisters, Alice Kay, Eugenia Daniels, Laura Harris, Carol Marsh and Helen Fenimore; and three brothers, Richard Schmelia, Richard Schemelia, and the late Stanley Schemelia. She also has many nieces and nephews.



A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Messiah Lutheran Brethren Church, 530 Virginia Dr., Browns Mills, NJ 08015 starting at 5 p.m. Monday, July 6, with a short service to follow at 6 p.m. There is no gathering after the ceremony.



