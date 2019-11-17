Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY 12054
(518) 439-5560
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Wengenroth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Lou Wengenroth


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Lou Wengenroth Obituary
Esther Lou Wengenroth of Cairo and New York City, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her home in Acra, N.Y. with her husband and children at her side after a brief illness. The cause of death was leukemia.

She was born in 1929 in Upper Darby, Pa. to George and Anne Weiford, the youngest of five children. Raised in Morristown, N.J., she was active in women's athletics during high school. She attended Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, where she continued her athletic activities, earning an all state record in swimming. She was elected to the Senior Woman's Honorary and was awarded a B.F.A. degree in Visual Arts in 1952; that same year she married Richard Wengenroth and following a summer in Mexico settled in Delaware, Ohio, where her husband taught at Ohio Wesleyan University.

From 1953 through the '60s she studied modern dance with Sue Cary, Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, Alwin Nikolai, Hanya Holm and during a residency in Germany, met and visited the legendary Mary Wigman at her studio in Berlin. She taught dance as an instructor in the Physical Education Dept. at Ohio Wesleyan and privately.

The Wengenroths, now a family of four, moved to Manhattan in 1968, where they founded and developed an arts apprenticeship program for students from a 12 college consortium in the midwest. For the next three decades they were immersed in arts education and the New York art world.

She was a lover of people, nature and animals and volunteered in many programs throughout her life: Red Cross, Gay Men's Health Crisis, ASPCA and in Greene County as a driver for the Department of the Aging. She touched people, she loved their stories and was genuinely curious. She made them feel special and like they mattered.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard; two daughters, Gretchen Wengenroth of Piacifica, Calif. and Raychel of Saugerties, N.Y.; her grandson, Miles Witting; and an extended family of friends and relatives.

The family is grateful to Community Hospice of Columbia and Greene Counties.

A remembrance and celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Community Hospice, 47 Liberty St., Catskill, NY 12414. (please put Columbia/Greene on the memo line or make a note of it when donating).

Meyers Funeral Home Ltd.,

Delmar, N.Y.

www.meyersfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -